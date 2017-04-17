* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 17 South Korean shares and the won inched up on Monday as concerns over the U.S. Treasury's currency report and geopolitical tensions with North Korea partly eased.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up half a percent at 2,145.76 points before touching an over one-week high of 2,150.70 points.

The won was quoted at 1,137.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, rising 0.2 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,140.0.

The U.S. Treasury currency report released over the weekend kept South Korea on the monitoring list as it did last October.

Elsewhere, North Korea's missile launch failure calmed market worries over geopolitical risks in the region. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)