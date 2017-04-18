* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 18 The South Korean won fell
to a one-week low as anxiety about North Korea hurt sentiment
after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reassured Japan of
Washington's commitment to reining in North Korea's nuclear and
missile ambitions.
The won was quoted at 1,142.4 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Monday's
close of 1,137.7 and the lowest closing since April 11.
South Korean shares ended slightly higher on investors'
stock purchases as they focused more on first-quarter earnings
of local companies and the May presidential election than on
North Korea.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.1 percent at 2,148.46 points.
Domestic institutions bought a net 38.3 billion won ($33.55
million) of KOSPI shares. Offshore investors also were net
buyers by the end of the trade, but the amount purchased was
small.
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)