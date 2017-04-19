* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 19 The South Korean won edged up on Wednesday as worries over North Korea eased after U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis vowed to work with China to calm tensions on the peninsula.

The won was quoted at 1,140.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,142.4.

South Korean shares weakened in line with falls in global stock markets, with selling by foreign investors adding to the pressure.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.5 percent at 2,138.40 points.

Foreign investors dumped a net 236.6 billion won ($207.64 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)