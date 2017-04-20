Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, April 20 South Korean shares climbed to a near two-week closing high on Thursday as foreign investors and domestic institution's large bargain-hunting supported the main index.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,149.15 points, its highest since April 7.
Offshore investors bought a net 74.9 billion won ($65.75 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while institutions purchased a net 224 billion won worth.
The South Korean won erased earlier losses on exporters' dollar-selling amid the absence of momentum for the greenback.
The won was quoted at 1,139.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, little changed compared to Wednesday's close of 1,140.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.