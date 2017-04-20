* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 20 South Korean shares climbed to a near two-week closing high on Thursday as foreign investors and domestic institution's large bargain-hunting supported the main index.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,149.15 points, its highest since April 7.

Offshore investors bought a net 74.9 billion won ($65.75 million) worth of KOSPI shares, while institutions purchased a net 224 billion won worth.

The South Korean won erased earlier losses on exporters' dollar-selling amid the absence of momentum for the greenback.

The won was quoted at 1,139.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, little changed compared to Wednesday's close of 1,140.2. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)