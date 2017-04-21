Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
SEOUL, April 21 South Korean shares ended near three-week highs on Friday, supported by strong foreign buying.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,165.04 points, the strongest since April 3.
Offshore investors purchased a net 241.4 billion won ($213.02 million) worth of KOSPI shares.
The South Korean won extended rise to a one-week high following foreign investors' stock purchases, but trading was thin ahead of the first round of the French presidential election slated for April 23.
The won was quoted at 1,134.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent versus Thursday's close of 1,139.8.
For the week, the KOSPI gained 1.4 percent, snapping past three straight weeks of losses. The won gained 0.5 percent, its biggest weekly percentage gain in four weeks. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
