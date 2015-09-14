SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea posted foreign net outflows in both stock and bond markets for a third consecutive month in August, although bond outflows shrank sharply compared with July, official data showed on Tuesday.

Foreign investors cut their local stock holdings by a net 3.944 trillion won ($3.34 billion) during August and bond holdings by a net 216 billion won, Financial Supervisory Service data showed.

The data showed net foreign fund outflows from South Korea's main stock market rose in August from 2.261 trillion won in July, while that from the bond market fell sharply from 2.618 trillion won recorded in July.

In addition, foreign investors were in fact net buyers of local bonds worth 2.507 trillion won in August but the amount of bonds that matured that month outpaced that at 2.723 trillion won, resulting in a net outflow during the month.

Foreigners cut their holdings of South Korean stocks and bonds also in June and July ahead of a looming interest-rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this year and amid a markets turmoil in China. ($1 = 1,180.4200 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)