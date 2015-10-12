SEOUL Oct 12 The South Korean won rose to a near three-month high on Monday after a long weekend, catching up with gains in other emerging currencies in the previous session on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates this year.

The won was up 0.9 percent at 1,148.3 per dollar as of 0214 GMT after touching a morning high of 1,147.7, the strongest intraday level since July 17.

It currency was poised to extend its winning spree into a fifth session. South Korean markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

"As perspectives have risen that the Fed may raise rates next year, Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah sharply gained last week, one of the typical situations of risk appetite," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Park added the won could extend its gains for a while on risk appetite, but any more to around 1,130 would be limited by worries over intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to curb the won's sharp rise and importers' demand for settlements.

Minutes from the Fed's September meeting showed on Thursday pointed to a deeply cautious Fed even before subsequent economic data showed a sharp slowdown in hiring by U.S. employers.

Seoul shares were set to extend its gaining streak into a fifth consecutive session as sentiment improved.

The South Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,030.27 points, the highest intraday level since Aug. 6. Winners outnumbered losers by 16 to 10.

Brokerages outperformed the broad market, up 5.2 percent, with 20 out of 21 issues in the sector rising. Meritz Securities Co Ltd shares surged 8.3 percent, and shares in Yuanta Securities Co Ltd rose 6.5 percent.

Foreigners were set to be net buyers for a fourth consecutive session. They purchased a net 54.9 billion won ($47.82 million) of shares in the main board on the day.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.08 points at 109.69.

0214 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,148.3 1,159.0 Yen/won 9.5532/540 9.5357 *KTB futures 109.69 109.77 KOSPI 2,030.27 2,019.53 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)