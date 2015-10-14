SEOUL Oct 14 Seoul shares fell on Wednesday morning, pressured by foreign selling after Wall Street lost ground, with losses led by chemical and refinery stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 2,008.65 points as of 0222 GMT. In the previous session, the index snapped a five-day winning spree. Losers outnumbered by gainers by 17 to 10.

"The shares lack momentum after their recent rally," said Seo Myung-chan, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, noting that the uncertain short term global economic outlook appears to be behind foreigners' selling.

Foreigners were set to end their five-day buying spree and have offloaded a net 23.7 billion won($20.59 million) worth of shares in the main board by midday.

Refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp lost 2.7 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, as oil prices closed lower overnight. LG Chem Ltd shares were down 3.7 percent.

In the currency market, the South Korean won slipped against the dollar after Singapore's central bank slightly eased its monetary policy earlier in the day.

The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,152.5 per dollar.

"As some Asian regional peers, Taiwan and India cut their interest rates recently, and Singapore eased monetary policy today, the won is being weighed down by speculations the Bank of Korea may ease its own monetary policy in the long run," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.

The Bank of Korea's monthly monetary policy review is due on Thursday, and analysts expect it to hold rates steady, a Reuters survey found.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 points at 109.65.

0222 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,152.5 1,149.7 Yen/won 9.6305/321 9.5966 *KTB futures 109.65 109.66 KOSPI 2,008.65 2,019.05 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)