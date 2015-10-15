SEOUL Oct 15 The South Korean won and shares sharply rose on Thursday morning after the bank of Korea kept rates steady and as weak U.S. economic data anchored doubts that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates until the end of the year.

The won was up 1.1 percent at 1,134.2 per dollar as of 0201 GMT, after touching a morning high of 1,133.8, the strongest since July 13.

The central bank in South Korea kept its policy interest rates steady at a record low of 1.50 percent early in the session, which had been largely expected.

The market was awaiting a news conference by Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol due to be begin at 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

"As a whole, falls in the dollar yesterday affected the won's gains, and uncertainty over the BOK's rates decision also pressured down the dollar/won exchange rate, although market (participants) expected today's decision to hold," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Overnight, weak U.S. retail sales and producer prices data raised doubts that the Federal Reserve would delay hiking interest rates until 2016.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.1 percent at 2,032.18 points, the highest intraday level since Aug. 6.

"Investors partially worried that a surprise rates cut would increase the outflow of funds due to a wider difference in interest rates (with other countries)," said Kim Young-jun, a stock analyst at SK Securities.

Recently battered refinery and chemical shares bolstered the main board. Refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp rose 3.7 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 2 percent. LG Display Co Ltd was up 4.4 percent.

Foreigners were set to be net buyers, purchasing a net 36.8 billion won($32.45 million)of shares in the main board. In the previous session, they broke a five-day buying spree.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.07 points at 109.67.

0201 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,134.8 1,146.8 Yen/won 9.5230/280 9.5592 *KTB futures 109.67 109.60 KOSPI 2,032.18 2,009.55 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)