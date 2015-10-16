SEOUL Oct 16 Seoul shares were off two-month
highs and holding steady on Friday morning after a rally in the
previous session, pressured down by automakers facing recent
strength in the won.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
quoted at 2,031.58 points as of 0218 GMT, barely changed from
the previous close of 2,033.27 points. Early in the session, it
slightly touched as high as 2,038.06, the highest intraday level
since Aug. 6. On Thursday, the index rose 1.2 percent.
"Today's market treaded water as investors offloaded car
makers after recently the dollar/won exchange rate sharply
fell," said Rhoo Young-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Rhoo noted investors have sold KOSPI stocks around the level
from 2,030 to 2,070 points for a year, which also could cause
the main bourse to tread water without much direction.
Automakers, which are representative exporters in South
Korea, weigh on the main board as a strong won could weaken
their price competitiveness. The won marked the strongest level
in more than two months during the session.
Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd and its
affiliate Kia Motors Corp lost 1.9 percent and 3.7
percent, respectively. Logistics firm Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd
slid 5.2 percent.
Meanwhile, recently battered pharmaceutical stocks
underpinned the main bourse, up 2.5 percent. Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd
gained 5.8 percent.
Foreigners were set to be net sellers, offloading a net 32.6
billion won($28.90 million) of the KOSPI stocks.
On the currency market, the South Korean won opened
higher and but pared its gains against the dollar as the dollar
technically rebounded in the local market.
The won edged up 0.2 percent at 1,127.7 per
dollar, after opening as high as at 1,125.0, the strongest
intraday level since July 6. If the won maintains its gains
until market close it mark its steepest weekly rise since Dec.
2011.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.01 points at 109.73.
0218 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,127.7 1,130.2
Yen/won 9.4599/637 9.4360
*KTB futures 109.73 109.74
KOSPI 2,031.58 2,033.27
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)