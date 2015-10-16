SEOUL Oct 16 Seoul shares were off two-month highs and holding steady on Friday morning after a rally in the previous session, pressured down by automakers facing recent strength in the won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,031.58 points as of 0218 GMT, barely changed from the previous close of 2,033.27 points. Early in the session, it slightly touched as high as 2,038.06, the highest intraday level since Aug. 6. On Thursday, the index rose 1.2 percent.

"Today's market treaded water as investors offloaded car makers after recently the dollar/won exchange rate sharply fell," said Rhoo Young-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Rhoo noted investors have sold KOSPI stocks around the level from 2,030 to 2,070 points for a year, which also could cause the main bourse to tread water without much direction.

Automakers, which are representative exporters in South Korea, weigh on the main board as a strong won could weaken their price competitiveness. The won marked the strongest level in more than two months during the session.

Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp lost 1.9 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. Logistics firm Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd slid 5.2 percent.

Meanwhile, recently battered pharmaceutical stocks underpinned the main bourse, up 2.5 percent. Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd gained 5.8 percent.

Foreigners were set to be net sellers, offloading a net 32.6 billion won($28.90 million) of the KOSPI stocks.

On the currency market, the South Korean won opened higher and but pared its gains against the dollar as the dollar technically rebounded in the local market.

The won edged up 0.2 percent at 1,127.7 per dollar, after opening as high as at 1,125.0, the strongest intraday level since July 6. If the won maintains its gains until market close it mark its steepest weekly rise since Dec. 2011.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 points at 109.73.

0218 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,127.7 1,130.2 Yen/won 9.4599/637 9.4360 *KTB futures 109.73 109.74 KOSPI 2,031.58 2,033.27 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)