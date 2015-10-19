SEOUL Oct 19 The South Korean won
reversed its early losses to scale a 3-1/2-month high against
the dollar on Monday as sentiment improved a little on
better-than-expected Chinese economic data.
The won was up 0.7 percent at 1,121.4 per dollar
as of 0245 GMT after touching as high as 1,120.9, the strongest
intraday level since July 3.
China's economic growth eased to 6.9 percent in the third
quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations but still the
slowest since the global financial crisis.
"The won gained after the slightly-better-than-expected
China GDP data eased uncertainty. The 6.9 percent rate does not
seem likely to undermine market sentiment in the long run," said
Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
On the stock market, Seoul shares remained flat as stock
market treaded water after touching two-month highs in the
previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
quoted at 2,028.18 points, barely changed from the previous
close of 2,030.26. Losers outnumbered gainers by 13 to 10. On
Friday, the index touched as high as 2,038.06, the highest since
Aug. 6.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
slipped 0.6 percent, market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
shed 0.3 percent. Semiconductor chipmaker SK Hynix
Inc fell 1 percent.
Foreigners were set to be net buyers, purchasing a net 14.9
billion won ($13.29 million) of shares in the main board by
midday.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.06 points at 109.68.
0245 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,121.4 1,129.1
Yen/won 9.3871/909 9.4620
KTB futures* 109.68 109.74
KOSPI 2,028.18 2,030.26
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yeon Soo
Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)