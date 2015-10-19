SEOUL Oct 19 The South Korean won reversed its early losses to scale a 3-1/2-month high against the dollar on Monday as sentiment improved a little on better-than-expected Chinese economic data.

The won was up 0.7 percent at 1,121.4 per dollar as of 0245 GMT after touching as high as 1,120.9, the strongest intraday level since July 3.

China's economic growth eased to 6.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating expectations but still the slowest since the global financial crisis.

"The won gained after the slightly-better-than-expected China GDP data eased uncertainty. The 6.9 percent rate does not seem likely to undermine market sentiment in the long run," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.

On the stock market, Seoul shares remained flat as stock market treaded water after touching two-month highs in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,028.18 points, barely changed from the previous close of 2,030.26. Losers outnumbered gainers by 13 to 10. On Friday, the index touched as high as 2,038.06, the highest since Aug. 6.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slipped 0.6 percent, market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd shed 0.3 percent. Semiconductor chipmaker SK Hynix Inc fell 1 percent.

Foreigners were set to be net buyers, purchasing a net 14.9 billion won ($13.29 million) of shares in the main board by midday.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.06 points at 109.68.

0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,121.4 1,129.1 Yen/won 9.3871/909 9.4620 KTB futures* 109.68 109.74 KOSPI 2,028.18 2,030.26 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yeon Soo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)