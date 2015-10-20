* Won reverses gains from the previous session * Stocks steady on uncertainties ahead of earnings, Fed SEOUL, Oct 20 South Korea's won fell against the dollar early on Tuesday as markets digested China's Q3 GDP report which may have slightly exceeded expectations but still fed fears of stubborn weakness in China's economy. The won was quoted at 1,128.8 per dollar as of 0248 GMT, down 0.7 percent from the previous close of 1,121.0. On Tuesday, the won rose to a 14-week high following the China GDP data. "It was China's Q3 GDP report that highly influenced won sentiment this morning as it showed growth was still below 7 percent," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. Jung added the outcome was not interpreted as entirely gloomy because some investors now expect the Chinese government to come up with new measures to boost the economy. On the stock market, Seoul shares showed little change as market participants remained on the sidelines ahead of third-quarter earnings at home as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting on October 27 and 28. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,033.77 points. Losers outnumbered gainers by 12 to 10. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1 percent by midday. Hyundai Motor Co Ltd and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp were up 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively. POSCO, South Korea's major steelmaker, shed 1.9 percent ahead of its Q3 earning announcement due on Tuesday after markets close. Foreigners were poised to be net sellers on Tuesday, offloading a net 43.0 billion won ($38.10 million) worth of shares. December futures on three-year treasury bonds were flat at 109,74. 0237 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,128.8 1,121.0 Yen/won 9.4437/537 9.4641 *KTB futures 109.74 109.74 KOSPI 2,033.07 2,030.27 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeon Soo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)