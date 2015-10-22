* Won falls to 1-wk low as dollar firms * Equities' losses capped ahead of ECB, Fed policy meetings By Christine Kim SEOUL, Oct 22 South Korean shares and the won slipped on Thursday as investors flocked to safe haven assets following a sharp fall in Chinese stocks the previous day, but losses were limited as investors awaited European and U.S. central bank meetings. The local currency was quoted at 1,136.6 as of 0204 GMT, down 0.4 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,132.5. It reached 1,141.5 shortly after markets opened, the won's lowest level since Oct. 14. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,033.80 points. Chinese stocks were little changed on Thursday after selling off sharply in late trade on Wednesday in a move that had many market watchers scratching their heads. "We're seeing some corrections after a sharp fall early this morning but most investors are now settling into a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed's policy meeting," said Kim Hyung-ryeol, a stock analyst at Kyobo Securities. The Fed meets Oct 27.-28. Kim added market participants were also waiting for the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day for any clues on whether it was considering further policy easing, but said the likelihood of any abrupt change was small. On the KOSPI, Samsung Engineering Co Ltd shares slumped 15 percent after it posted a record 1.5 trillion won quarterly operating loss and said it plans a rights issue of about 1.2 trillion won. Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc slipped 4.3 percent, hurt by worries that Intel's new memory investment in China and Western Digital's acquisition of SanDisk will intensify competition. Foreign investors dumped a net 138.2 billion won ($121.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, set to become net sellers for two consecutive sessions. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ inched down 0.6 percent. December futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked down 0.01 points to trade at 109.63. 0204 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,136.6 1,132.5 Yen/won 9.4787/837 9.4946 *KTB futures 109.63 109.64 KOSPI 2,033.80 2,042.98 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)