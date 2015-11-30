SEOUL Nov 30 South Korean shares dropped more than 2 percent by midday on Monday, with sentiment affected by falls in Chinese shares. The market was heavily pressured by a tumble in Chinese markets the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell as much as 2.0 percent to 1,987.12 points. It was last quoted at 1,989.10 points by 0423 GMT, down 1.97 percent on the day. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)