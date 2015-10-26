* KOSPI up 0.2 pct after China rate cut * Stock market faces profit-taking * Won down 0.9 pct vs dollar SEOUL, Oct 26 South Korean shares edged up on Monday morning after China's latest rate cuts lifted global equities, but gains were limited as investors were reluctant to push prices much higher after a rapid rise in recent weeks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,043.51 points as of 0305 GMT. Gainers slightly outpaced losers by 407 to 376. Lower levels of foreign buying and "increasing profit-taking" checked the market's gains, said Kim Young-jun, a stock analyst at SK Securities. The KOSPI has rallied 11.5 percent in the past two months, and was due for some consolidation. Foreigners were net buyers but their net purchase was relatively small at 64.6 billion won worth by midday. Global equities rose after China cut the benchmark one-year lending rate - for the sixth time in less than a year - by 25 basis points to 4.35 percent, and lowered big banks' reserve requirement ratio late on Friday. The South Korean won fell 0.9 percent to 1,134.8 per dollar, from Friday's local close of 1,124.7. December futures on three-year treasury bonds were little changed at 109.64, compared with Friday's 109.63. 0305 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,134.8 1,124.7 Yen/won 9.3622/78 9.3416 *KTB futures 109.64 109.63 KOSPI 2,043.51 2,040.40 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)