SEOUL, Oct 28 South Korean shares and the won
were little changed on Wednesday as investors kept to the
sidelines ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve
later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 2,037.81 points, while the won was trading
down 0.1 percent at 1,132.2 against the dollar as of 0254 GMT.
"The markets are likely to shadow U.S. markets today, while
the Kospi is expected to trade within the 2,030 and 2,040 point
range," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
The Fed is not expected to raise rates at its meeting this
week but investors will be looking for clues in its statement on
how much longer it may keep policy on hold.
Rhoo added that positive news from offshore, such as
earnings from Apple Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, could lift market sentiment, but the effect would be
Shipbuilders and heavy industry firms fell, with shares in
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd down
2 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd
falling 3.5 percent.
Shares in Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd, an affiliate of
Hyundai Motor Co, tumbled 10.5 percent after it
announced plans to invest 334.7 billion Korean won ($295.38
million) to buy four ships to transport automobiles. Analysts
said shares fell as the deal was smaller than expected.
Foreign investors sold a net 67.6 billion Korean won
($59.71 million)worth of KOSPI shares by near mid-session.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked
up 0.1 points to trade at 109.77.
0254 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,132.2 1,131.0
Yen/won 9.4095/160 9.4210
*KTB futures 109.77 109.71
KOSPI 2,037.81 2,044.65
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)