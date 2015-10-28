* Foreigner sell stocks for 2nd day * Stocks edge down to 1-wk low SEOUL, Oct 28 South Korean shares and the won were little changed on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,037.81 points, while the won was trading down 0.1 percent at 1,132.2 against the dollar as of 0254 GMT. "The markets are likely to shadow U.S. markets today, while the Kospi is expected to trade within the 2,030 and 2,040 point range," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. The Fed is not expected to raise rates at its meeting this week but investors will be looking for clues in its statement on how much longer it may keep policy on hold. Rhoo added that positive news from offshore, such as earnings from Apple Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , could lift market sentiment, but the effect would be limited. [nL1N12R3LX ] Shipbuilders and heavy industry firms fell, with shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd down 2 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd falling 3.5 percent. Shares in Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, tumbled 10.5 percent after it announced plans to invest 334.7 billion Korean won ($295.38 million) to buy four ships to transport automobiles. Analysts said shares fell as the deal was smaller than expected. Foreign investors sold a net 67.6 billion Korean won ($59.71 million)worth of KOSPI shares by near mid-session. December futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked up 0.1 points to trade at 109.77. 0254 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,132.2 1,131.0 Yen/won 9.4095/160 9.4210 *KTB futures 109.77 109.71 KOSPI 2,037.81 2,044.65 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Kim Coghill)