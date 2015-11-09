* Won, KOSPI fall after U.S. jobs data * Won falls to near 1-mth intraday low SEOUL, Nov 9 South Korea's currency and stock market both weakened on Monday morning as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data increased expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy in December. The South Korean won fell 1.0 percent to 1,152.7 per dollar as of 0233 GMT. It touched a near one-month low by mid-morning, its weakest level since Oct. 14. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,034.52 points, following three straight sessions of weaker closes. Losers outnumbered gainers by 4-to-1. Data on Friday showed non-farm payrolls increased 271,000 in October, the largest gain since last December while the unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent, the lowest since April 2008. "The advancing dollar index is expected to continue pressuring down on emerging currencies, at least until year-end," said Hong Seok-chan, a foreign exchange analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute. Kim Yong-goo, a stock analyst at Samsung Securities, said investors were likely to eye a meeting of finance ministers at the G20 meeting in Turkey, which kicks off later this week. Those representing emerging markets are likely to voice their opinions on their countries' respective currencies, Kim said. Steelmaker POSCO sagged 1.7 percent, and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd lost 5.0 percent. The sub-index for pharmaceutical shares outperformed the broad market, up 2.7 percent. Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd rose 16.5 percent, as it found continued support from a massive deal it secured with France's Sanofi last week. Foreign investors sold 7.6 billion Korean won net worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.22 points at 109.12. 0233 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,152.7 1,141.9 Yen/won 9.3427/571 9.3514 *KTB futures 109.12 109.34 KOSPI 2,034.52 2,041.07 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)