* Shares near 1-month low on expectations of Dec Fed hike * Won holds steady, poised to snap 3-day slide SEOUL, Nov 10 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday morning as investors fretted over the possibility of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike and worried about the outlook for global trade. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.1 percent at 2,002.66 points at 0235 GMT. Losing shares outnumbered gainers by 5-to-1. The South Korean won was holding steady around mid-session, poised to snap a 3-day slide. The local currency was quoted at 1,157.2 versus the dollar, unchanged from Monday's onshore close. A report on Monday from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development showed that global trade flows have fallen close to levels usually associated with a global recession, although it said steps taken by China and others should ensure a pick-up in 2016. "Stock-buying pressure is getting weaker since buyers are in 'watch-mode' until a December Fed hike is decided," said Kim Hyung-ryeol, a stock analyst at Kyobo Securities. Expectations are mounting that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its December meeting. Overall declines in South Korean stocks were limited by a rise in some shipbuilding and heavy industry shares. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd climbed 1.9 percent. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd advanced 3.6 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Offshore investors sold a net 79 billion Korean won ($68.3 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.06 points at 109.13. 0235 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,157.2 1,157.2 Yen/won 9.3919/091 9.3969 *KTB futures 109.13 109.07 KOSPI 2,002.66 2,025.70 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Joseph Radford)