* Shares edge lower as foreigners sell * Won nearly flat as investors await China data SEOUL, Nov 11 South Korean shares slipped on Wednesday morning, set for a fifth consecutive day of falls, as concerns about global economic conditions and caution ahead of a new batch of Chinese data took hold. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,983.85 points as of 0245 GMT. The South Korean won was down 0.2 percent at 1,154.7 per dollar. "Risk aversion still weighs on investors as they are keeping an eye on Chinese figures," said Hyundai Securities analyst Rhoo Yong-seok, noting some foreign investors were taking money out of stocks in case of a potential U.S. interest rate hike in December. Investors are also waiting for Chinese retail sales, industrial production and urban investment data due later in the day. Recent indicators such as weaker-than-expected October inflation and trade data added to the uncertainty over the global outlook. Foreign investors sold a net 94.5 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd was down 0.9 percent. Kia Motors Corp, South Korea's second largest auto maker and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, lost 3.8 percent to 55,900 won. Refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp lost 2.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively as U.S. crude oil prices fell on rising stockpiles. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.07 points at 109.10. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,154.7 1,156.9 Yen/won 9.3973/048 9.4003 *KTB futures 109.10 109.17 KOSPI 1,983.85 1,996.59 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)