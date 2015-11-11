(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 11 Seoul stocks recovered from early losses to close flat on Wednesday, following the release of data in China that showed spots of improvement in an economy that is South Korea's biggest export market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 1,997.27 points, barely changed from the previous close at 1,996.59.

On the currency market, the South Korean won ended local trade up 0.2 percent at 1,154.9 to the dollar, compared to Tuesday's close of 1,156.9. It surrendered some gains on the China data, but movements were minimal overall.

South Korean financial markets will open one hour later than usual on Thursday due to the annual college entrance exams. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)