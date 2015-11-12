* Weak China factory data may raise investor fears-analyst
SEOUL, Nov 12 Seoul shares edged down on
Thursday morning after lukewarm China factory data, while
investors awaited the South Korean central bank's policy
decision on interest rates that will be announced later in the
day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.1 percent at 1,994.60 points as of 0126 GMT.
The South Korean won was up 0.3 percent at
1,151.5 against the dollar.
Data released on Wednesday showed China's October industrial
production growth cooled to 5.6 percent year-to-year, slightly
lower than the 5.8 percent forecast by a Reuters poll. Retail
sales jumped 11 percent from a year ago, just ahead of
expectations of a 10.9 percent increase.
"Weak Chinese factory data may negatively affect emerging
market equities as market participants grow anxious over the
future prospects of the global economy," said Kim Yong-goo, an
analyst at Samsung Securities.
Shares of KAKAO Corp, the operator of South
Korea's largest mobile messaging app, rose 4.3 percent despite
announcing a lower-than-expected operating profit of 16 billion
won for the third quarter.
Foreign investors sold a net 75.3 billion Korean won ($65.4
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the
index.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.03 points at 109.07.
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
