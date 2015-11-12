* Weak China factory data may raise investor fears-analyst * Won edges up ahead of BoK's rate decision SEOUL, Nov 12 Seoul shares edged down on Thursday morning after lukewarm China factory data, while investors awaited the South Korean central bank's policy decision on interest rates that will be announced later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 1,994.60 points as of 0126 GMT. The South Korean won was up 0.3 percent at 1,151.5 against the dollar. Data released on Wednesday showed China's October industrial production growth cooled to 5.6 percent year-to-year, slightly lower than the 5.8 percent forecast by a Reuters poll. Retail sales jumped 11 percent from a year ago, just ahead of expectations of a 10.9 percent increase. "Weak Chinese factory data may negatively affect emerging market equities as market participants grow anxious over the future prospects of the global economy," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Shares of KAKAO Corp, the operator of South Korea's largest mobile messaging app, rose 4.3 percent despite announcing a lower-than-expected operating profit of 16 billion won for the third quarter. Foreign investors sold a net 75.3 billion Korean won ($65.4 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.03 points at 109.07. 0126 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,151.5 1,154.9 Yen/won 9.3723/818 9.3939 *KTB futures 109.07 109.10 KOSPI 1,994.60 1,997.27 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Richard Pullin)