SEOUL Nov 12 South Korean shares eased slightly on Thursday on foreign selling while a majority of investors stayed on the sidelines amid a lack of catalysts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,993.36 points.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a second consecutive session, offloading a net 212.6 billion won ($183.64 million)worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)