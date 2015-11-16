* KOSPI down 1 pct on shocks from Paris attacks * Won drops as risk-off sentiment strengthens By Yeonsoo Kwak SEOUL, Nov 16 South Korean shares and currency stumbled early on Monday as Friday's deadly attacks in Paris sapped sentiment toward risk assets such as stocks and emerging-market currencies. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.0 percent to 1,952.49 points by 0239 GMT as decliners outnumbered advancers by 35 to 10. The won dropped as much as 0.9 percent to 1,174.7 per dollar, its weakest since early October, before recovering slightly to 1,172.1. "The horrific events in Paris last Friday are likely to give a big impact to the markets, although the impact may be short-lived depending on the developments," said Kim Ye-eun, a stock analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Bucking the downtrend, shares in Shinsegae Co Ltd rose 1.8 percent after it was granted licenses to operate duty-free stores in downtown Seoul on Saturday. In contrast, Hotel Shilla Co Ltd, which already owns a duty-free shop in Seoul, fell 10.9 percent on worries that it might lose market share, especially to it affiliate Shinsegae. Foreign investors were net sellers of 112.3 billion won ($95.82 million) worth of KOSPI shares. Bond futures gained as the Paris attacks boosted their safe-haven appeal, with December futures on three-year treasury bonds adding 0.09 points to 109.24. 0239 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,172.1 1,163.8 Yen/won 9.5633/705 9.5652 *KTB futures 109.24 109.15 KOSPI 1,952.70 1,973.29 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Simon Cameron-Moore)