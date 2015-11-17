* KOSPI rebounds as traders look beyond Paris effects
* Caution remains over U.S. Fed policy, global economy
By Yeonsoo Kwak
SEOUL, Nov 17 South Korean shares and the won
rebounded early on Tuesday from the previous session's selloff
following the attacks in Paris, but caution remained over other
issues such as U.S. monetary policy and the global economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.2 percent, or 23 points, to 1,966.31 points as of 0210 GMT,
although falling short of recovering all of its 30-point loss on
Monday.
The won was quoted at 1,168.8 against the dollar,
up 0.5 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,174.1.
"The impact from Friday's attacks in Paris proved to be
short-lived worldwide," said Park So-yeon, a stock analyst at
Korea Investment Securities, referring to a rally in the U.S.
markets late on Monday.
Heavyweights led the gains, with tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd adding 0.9 percent and steelmaker
POSCO gaining 3.3 percent.
Refiners SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp
bounced 2.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively,
as increasing global oil prices lifted energy shares around the
world.
LG Corp, the holding company for LG Group, one
of South Korea's top business conglomerates, jumped 4.9 percent
to 69,100 won after reporting a 28.5 percent rise in the
third-quarter profit from a year earlier.
Despite the stock market's rebound, offshore investors
extended their net-selling run to a sixth session.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds edged
up 0.01 points at 109.26 as traders shrugged off a comment by
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates in December.
0210 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,168.8 1,174.1
Yen/won 9.4731/810 9.4857
*KTB futures 109.26 109.25
KOSPI 1,966.31 1,943.02
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Eric Meijer)