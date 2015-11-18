* KOSPI steady as Paris shocks fade
* Won down after U.S CPI data
SEOUL, Nov 18 South Korean shares rose
marginally on Wednesday morning as investors digested the
economic impact of the Paris attacks and as expectations for a
U.S. interest rate rise this year grew.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
up 0.1 percent to 1,964.54 points as of 0219 GMT. Losers
outnumbered gainers by 14-to-10.
The South Korean won was quoted down 0.3 percent
at 1,173.7 against the dollar near mid-session as expectations
for a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve supported the
greenback.
U.S. data released on Tuesday showed consumer prices
increased in October after two straight months of declines,
supporting expectations the Fed will raise interest rates next
month.
"Investors are on a fast recovery track from the Paris
attacks despite worries over geopolitical risk across Europe,"
said Min Byung-kyu, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest
component in the KOSPI, gained 0.4 percent.
Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp rose 1.6 percent and 0.2 percent respectively
after Kia announced plans to release a hybrid SUV in the first
half of 2016.
Foreign investors were set to be net sellers for a seventh
consecutive session, offloading a net 103.8 billion Korean won
worth of KOSPI shares by midday, weighing on the index.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 points at 109.26.
0219 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,173.7 1,170.4
Yen/won 9.5082/122 9.4660
*KTB futures 109.26 109.22
KOSPI 1,964.54 1,963.58
(Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)