* KOSPI steady as Paris shocks fade * Won down after U.S CPI data SEOUL, Nov 18 South Korean shares rose marginally on Wednesday morning as investors digested the economic impact of the Paris attacks and as expectations for a U.S. interest rate rise this year grew. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.1 percent to 1,964.54 points as of 0219 GMT. Losers outnumbered gainers by 14-to-10. The South Korean won was quoted down 0.3 percent at 1,173.7 against the dollar near mid-session as expectations for a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve supported the greenback. U.S. data released on Tuesday showed consumer prices increased in October after two straight months of declines, supporting expectations the Fed will raise interest rates next month. "Investors are on a fast recovery track from the Paris attacks despite worries over geopolitical risk across Europe," said Min Byung-kyu, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest component in the KOSPI, gained 0.4 percent. Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp rose 1.6 percent and 0.2 percent respectively after Kia announced plans to release a hybrid SUV in the first half of 2016. Foreign investors were set to be net sellers for a seventh consecutive session, offloading a net 103.8 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares by midday, weighing on the index. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 points at 109.26. 0219 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,173.7 1,170.4 Yen/won 9.5082/122 9.4660 *KTB futures 109.26 109.22 KOSPI 1,964.54 1,963.58 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sam Holmes)