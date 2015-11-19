* Stocks track U.S. rally after Fed meeting minutes * Won up as risk appetite returns SEOUL, Nov 19 South Korean shares and the won rose early on Thursday, buoyed by the prospect that U.S. interest rates were likely to rise at a gradual pace after an expected December lift-off. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.9 percent to 1,979.53 points as of 0250 GMT. Advancing issues far outnumbered decliners by 2-to-1. U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued to flag December as a likely time for interest rates to rise in minutes from an October meeting released on Wednesday, but their tone indicated a smooth pace of tightening thereafter. "Appetite for risk assets was greatly damaged early this week due to the attacks in Paris and other events, but the FOMC minutes helped bring the appetite back in," said Park Seok-hyun, a stock analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. There is also hope that foreign investors will become buyers after seven successive days of selling. They were net buyers for some time in the morning before turning into net sellers of local shares by 0250 GMT, selling a modest 12.7 billion won ($10.91 million) worth of shares. Gains were across the board, with oil refiners and chemical makers outperforming the KOSPI. S-Oil Corp and LG Chem Ltd rose 5.6 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Dongbu Insurance Co Ltd fell 7.1 percent to 325,500 won after it said late on Wednesday a group of top shareholders sold $305 million worth of their stakes. The won was quoted at 1,165.3 versus the dollar, up 0.6 percent from Wednesday's domestic close at 1,172.2. December futures on three-year treasury bonds edged up 0.02 points to 109.27. 0250 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,165.3 1,172.2 Yen/won 9.4392/444 9.4246 *KTB futures 109.27 109.25 KOSPI 1,979.53 1,962.88 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)