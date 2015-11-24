* Stocks rise modestly, lack market-driving force * Won up after strong dollar; U.S. GDP data eyed SEOUL, Nov 24 South Korean shares and currency rose modestly on Tuesday morning in a technical bounce as investors eyed U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data to be released later in the day that has the potential to move markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,011.65 as of 0228 GMT, poised to hit a four-day winning streak. The South Korean won was quoted at 1,155.0 against the dollar, up 0.3 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,158.5. "Today's gain on low trading doesn't seem like a meaningful rise," said Kim Hyung-ryeol, a stock analyst at Kyobo Securities, noting that recent three-day winning streak could not be an onset of bucking trend. The markets lack momentum right now and the rise is a technical bounce, Kim said. Investors widely expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month, strengthening the dollar, while the European central bank is expected to further ease its currency at its December 3 meeting. Construction and insurance stocks led advancers. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and Daewoo Engineering & Construction gained 3.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Samsung Life Co Ltd climbed 1 percent to 106,000. Meanwhile Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd and Hanmi Science Co Ltd fell 1.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively despite a licence agreement with China's ZAI Lab. SK Holdings Co Ltd rose 3.4 percent to 259,000, after the firm agreed to buy a 49.1 percent stake in OCI Materials Co Ltd for 481.6 billion won ($417.04 million). Foreign investors sold a net 36.4 billion won ($31.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 points at 109.28. 0228 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,155.0 1,158.5 Yen/won 9.4077/125 9.4235 *KTB futures 109.28 109.25 KOSPI 2,011.65 2,003.70 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)