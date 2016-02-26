* KOSPI stock index, won both up 0.3 pct * Traders sidelined as G20 meeting outcome awaited SEOUL, Feb 26 South Korean stocks and the won held steady early on Friday as traders took to the sidelines as they awaited the outcome of the meeting of finance and central bank chiefs from the G20 economies. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,923.56 points as of 0230 GMT, with gainers outpacing losers by 460 to 345. Foreign investors were net sellers although their sales were modest. "Despite caution all around, there's some hope among traders that the G20 meeting (of finance ministers and central bank governors) will help to boost to markets," said Seo Sang-young, a market strategist at Kiwoom Securities. The won was up 0.3 percent on the day at 1,234.6 per dollar in a session so far marked by little movement. The G20 meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers kicks off in Shanghai on Friday, with policy makers seeking to address a depressed global growth outlook. On the stock market, smaller companies dominated activity, with heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics showing little movement. Samsung fell 0.1 percent to 1,178,000 won. On the bond futures market, the March futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.01 point at 110.29. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,234.6 1,238.8 Yen/won 10.9353/428 10.9184 *KTB futures 110.29 110.28 KOSPI 1,923.56 1,918.57 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)