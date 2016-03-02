* KOSPI marks highest level since Jan. 4
* U.S. data, China RRR cut boosts demand for risk assets
* Won up but capped by importers, China bond downgrade
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, March 2 South Korean shares and the won
rose early on Wednesday, following positive U.S. economic data
and China's cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), both
of which augured well for demand in key South Korean export
markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.4 percent at 1,943.56 points as of 0201 GMT. It rose to its
highest intraday level since Jan. 4 this year shortly after
markets opened.
Baek Chan-gyu, a strategist at KB Securities in Seoul, said
the easing biases in the European Union and Japan, China's
recent move to support the economy and growing market views that
the Bank of Korea may cut interest rates were all positive for
stocks.
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of factory
activity, a closely-watched measure of the U.S. manufacturing
sector, beat expectations in February. Construction spending
also scaled a more than eight-year high last month.
The U.S. data came after China's central bank said it was
cutting the RRR, or the amount of cash that banks must hold as
reserves, by 50 basis points.
The strategist added recent U.S. data were positive for
South Korean equities as it boosted hopes for improved global
growth as Asia's fourth-largest economy has been suffering from
weak exports.
Most heavyweights on South Korea's main bourse were up on
Wednesday, with shares in steelmaker Posco rising
5.5 percent in early trade.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was up 1.9 percent
while shares in semiconductor maker SK Hynix gained
2.8 percent.
Foreign investors net purchased 173.2 billion Korean won
($140.29 million) worth of KOSPI shares near midday, set to
become net buyers for a fourth straight session.
Winners outnumbered losers 551 to 241.
Gains in the South Korean won were more modest, as
the local currency was up just 0.2 percent from
Monday's onshore close of 1,236.7.
Traders said importers dollar demand stopped the won from
rising further, while some market participants chose to keep to
the sidelines after Moody's Investor Service downgraded the
outlook for China's government bond rating to negative from
stable on Wednesday.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.05 points to trade at 110.28.
South Korean markets were closed on Tuesday for a national
holiday.
0201 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,234.5 1,236.7
Yen/won 10.8234/325 10.7681
*KTB futures 110.28 110.33
KOSPI 1,943.56 1,916.66
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)