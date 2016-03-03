* Won inches up to 2-wk high
* N.Korea provocation nearly extinguishes stock rise
SEOUL, March 3 The South Korean won rose
to its highest level in two weeks on Thursday as a pickup in
global oil prices encouraged investors to seek risky assets,
while local exporters were seen selling dollars.
The local currency was quoted at 1,218.3 per
dollar as of 0228 GMT, up 0.8 percent compared to its previous
onshore close of 1,227.5. It reached its highest level against
the greenback since Feb. 16.
"We're seeing many dollar-long positions being cut today.
Asian currencies are firming against the dollar while foreign
demand for South Korean stocks is also spurring demand for the
won," said a bank dealer in Seoul.
The opening level for the won was revised down to 1,227.0 in
early trade after a broker mistake on Thursday.
South Korean stocks touched a new two-month high on offshore
demand early in the session but gains were nearly all erased
near midday after the South Korean defence ministry said North
Korea had fired several projectiles into the sea earlier in the
day.
The won also weakened slightly after news of the latest
North Korean provocation.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched
up 0.2 percent to 1,950.53 points.
Foreign investors were set to become buyers for a fifth
straight session, net purchasing 492.6 billion won ($404.37
million) worth of local shares near midday.
Shares in shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd were up 9.2 percent on hopes of a
potential Iran project.
Hotel Shilla rose 5.2 percent after local media
reports said it was given the green light by Seoul City to
expand its hotel business.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10
points to trade at 110.18 as views of a rate cut at home were
undermined after minutes from February's rate meeting released
late on Wednesday showed a majority of the committee members
were not planning on changing rates anytime soon.
0228 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,218.3 1,227.5
Yen/won 10.7039/103 10.7824
*KTB futures 110.18 110.28
KOSPI 1,950.53 1,947.42
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Kyoungho
Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)