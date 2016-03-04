* KOSPI edges down, but set for 3rd week of gains
* Won up to near 3-week high as risk assets rally
SEOUL, March 4 South Korean stocks edged down
early on Friday after recent sharp rises but were headed for
their third consecutive week of gains as stabilising commodities
prices boosted the appeal of risk assets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid
0.3 percent to 1,952.05 as of 0200 GMT, pausing after a two-day
rally for a combined gain of 2.2 percent.
Foreign investors extended their net-buying spree into a
sixth session and the number of gaining stocks led the losers by
397 to 385.
"The recent rebounding trend from a long period of slump
prevailed as the stabilising commodities prices and a lack of
fresh negative news on the emerging economies allows investors
to keep on aggressive," said Kim Hak-kyun, strategist at KDB
Daewoo Securities.
Kim said global commodities markets and news about policy
direction for the world's major central banks would dominate the
mood next week, including the European Central Bank's policy
meeting on March 10.
Bucking the market's generally upbeat mood, shipping firm
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd plunged more than 20
percent after the company announced a steep share merger to
avoid delisting of its shares.
On the local currency market, the won was up 0.1
percent at 1,212.8 per dollar as of 0200 GMT after hitting a
nearly three-week intraday high of 1,207.8.
0200 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,212.8 1,214.6
Yen/won 10.6980/070 10.6515
*KTB futures 110.10 110.13
KOSPI 1,952.05 1,958.17
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)