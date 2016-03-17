* Won, stocks jump after Fed slows rate hike timing * Equities trading at highest since late-Dec 2015 SEOUL, March 17 The South Korean won surged to its highest level this year on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve revised the number of times it would hike rates this year, pressuring the greenback. The local currency was quoted at 1,174.4 per dollar, up 1.6 percent compared to Wednesday's close at 1,193.3. It reached as high as 1,173.0 shortly after trading opened, its best level since Dec. 31 last year. The gains were capped somewhat by wariness against possible intervention by foreign exchange authorities who have repeatedly warned they would act if rates moved too quickly. "We might see the local currency's strength be sustained for a bit, but we need to keep a close eye on global oil prices," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. South Korean shares hit a three-month high in response to the Fed's dovish approach while offshore investors continued their buying spree. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.1 percent to 1,997.12 points as of 0154 GMT. It strengthened to its highest since Dec. 24 in early trade. Foreign investors were set to be net buyers for six straight sessions, purchasing a net 198.1 billion Korean won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, buttressing the index. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 494 to 296. The electric & electronics sub-index was up 1.9 percent with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd up 2.2 percent and LG electronics Inc up 1.3 percent. Steelmakers' shares also rose. Posco was up 3.2 percent and Hyundai Steel Co rose 4.1 percent. Consumer electronics screen maker LG Display Co Ltd was up 1.6 percent after announcing it will build a new production plant to manufacture OLED lighting panels. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.09 point to 110.11. 0154 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,174.4 1,193.3 Yen/won 10.4179/52 10.4572 *KTB futures 110.11 110.02 KOSPI 1,997.12 1,974.90 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)