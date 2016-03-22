* Won up slightly on foreign demand for stocks * Shares steady; offshore investors' buying continues SEOUL, March 22 The South Korean won inched up against the dollar on Tuesday morning, helped by foreign buying of domestic stocks. The local currency stood at 1,159.1 per dollar, a touch higher from Monday's close at 1,163.5, having reached a 3-month high late last week. South Korean shares held steady as selling by institutions and retail investors offset offshore buying. "The dollar is weakening as foreign investors keep selling dollars," said a trader who declined to be named. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 1,990.13 points as of 0245 GMT. Foreign investors had purchased a net 50.6 billion Korean won ($43.75 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The construction sub-index rose 1.0 percent, mainly supported by Daelim Industrial Co Ltd rising 5.1 percent and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd climbing 4.1 percent. Consumer electronics screen maker LG Display Co Ltd rose 3.6 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 443 to 333. June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.04 point to 110.16. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,159.1 1,163.5 Yen/won 10.3340/46 10.3598 *KTB futures 110.16 110.20 KOSPI 1,990.13 1,989.76 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Additional reporting by Kyoungho Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)