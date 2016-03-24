* Dollar firms as U.S. Fed officials hint on April rate hike * Shares down; investors remain cautious SEOUL, March 24 The South Korean won and stocks fell on Thursday morning as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish stance on future monetary policy, strengthening the dollar globally. The won stood at 1,167.9 per dollar down 0.6 percent as of 0155 GMT compared to Wednesday's onshore close at 1,161.2. "The dollar seems to be rallying as Fed officials' recent statements raise investors' expectations of a rate hike next month," said Kim Moon-il, a foreign exchange analyst at Eugene Futures. Kim also added that the fall in global oil prices was also driving the won down. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,986.68 points. Trading volume was low overall early on Thursday. Foreign investors were set to snap their 10-day buying spree, offloading a net 21.2 billion Korean won ($18.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Major steelmakers underperformed, bringing down the sub-index by 2.4 percent. Posco was down 3.0 percent. Chip maker SK Hynix dropped 2.5 percent. Declining issues outnumbered advancers 518 to 268. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 110.18. 0155 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,167.9 1,161.2 Yen/won 10.3510/73 10.3660 *KTB futures 110.18 110.14 KOSPI 1,986.68 1,995.12 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)