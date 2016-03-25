* KOSPI waver on investors' cautious trading
* Won treads on water after notching this year's strongest
level
SEOUL, March 25 South Korean shares were little
changed on Friday but were headed for their first losing week in
six, with traders cautious on the market's immediate direction
while seeking more clarity on U.S. monetary policy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
steady at 1,986.87 points as of 0219 GMT.
So far this week the index has slipped 0.3 percent, after
gains more than 9 percent since mid-February.
"The upward trend will likely remain intact for a while
although the release early next month of the (U.S.) Federal Open
Market Committee's March meeting minutes could have some
impact," said Kim Ye-eun, a stocks analyst at LIG Investment &
Securities.
A chorus of U.S. Federal Reserve officials this week
signalled more interest rate increases than the market had been
pricing in. At the Fed's meeting last week the central bank
halved its rate hike expectations to two from four for this
year.
Foreign investors were net sellers early on Friday, turning
around after an 11-session buying spree. Their net sales
amounted to 56.0 billion won ($47.88 million) worth on the main
board as of 0228 GMT.
The local shares had gained a combined 8.5 percent over the
past five gaining weeks.
Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd shares
rose as much as 7.9 percent to their 5-month high on hopes of
winning a construction with Saudi Arabia. It later cut gains to
trade up 1.0 percent by midday.
Major shipbuilders underperformed the market, with Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd losing 3.7
percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd down 2.1
percent.
Decliners and advancers were almost balanced at 389 to 398.
The South Korean won was down slightly at 1,169.6 per
dollar from Thursday's close at 1,166.3. The local currency was
now down 0.6 percent on the week, snapping three consecutive
weeks of gains.
The June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed
0.01 point to 110.17.
0219 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,169.6 1,166.3
Yen/won 10.3330/03 10.3364
*KTB futures 110.17 110.18
KOSPI 1,996.87 1,985.97
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)