* KOSPI waver on investors' cautious trading * Won treads on water after notching this year's strongest level SEOUL, March 25 South Korean shares were little changed on Friday but were headed for their first losing week in six, with traders cautious on the market's immediate direction while seeking more clarity on U.S. monetary policy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was steady at 1,986.87 points as of 0219 GMT. So far this week the index has slipped 0.3 percent, after gains more than 9 percent since mid-February. "The upward trend will likely remain intact for a while although the release early next month of the (U.S.) Federal Open Market Committee's March meeting minutes could have some impact," said Kim Ye-eun, a stocks analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. A chorus of U.S. Federal Reserve officials this week signalled more interest rate increases than the market had been pricing in. At the Fed's meeting last week the central bank halved its rate hike expectations to two from four for this year. Foreign investors were net sellers early on Friday, turning around after an 11-session buying spree. Their net sales amounted to 56.0 billion won ($47.88 million) worth on the main board as of 0228 GMT. The local shares had gained a combined 8.5 percent over the past five gaining weeks. Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd shares rose as much as 7.9 percent to their 5-month high on hopes of winning a construction with Saudi Arabia. It later cut gains to trade up 1.0 percent by midday. Major shipbuilders underperformed the market, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd losing 3.7 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd down 2.1 percent. Decliners and advancers were almost balanced at 389 to 398. The South Korean won was down slightly at 1,169.6 per dollar from Thursday's close at 1,166.3. The local currency was now down 0.6 percent on the week, snapping three consecutive weeks of gains. The June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 110.17. 0219 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,169.6 1,166.3 Yen/won 10.3330/03 10.3364 *KTB futures 110.17 110.18 KOSPI 1,996.87 1,985.97 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)