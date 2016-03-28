* Stocks steady, won down in cautious trading
* Investors look ahead to key data, speeches from Fed
officials
SEOUL, March 28 South Korean stocks were steady
and the won edged down early on Monday as investors were
cautious ahead of the release of domestic and overseas economic
indicators and speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials over
coming days.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 1,985.92 points as of 0247 GMT, although losing
stocks topped gainers by 446 to 355. Foreign investors were net
sellers of a small amount of stocks.
The won was down slightly at 1,171.1 per
dollar from Friday's close at 1,169.2.
"The won's declining trend continued after sharp gains last
week as traders were unsure about the near-term direction of
U.S. interest rate policy," said Park Yuna, an fixed-income
analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Investors were reluctant to stake out any major positions
pending the release of indicators including South Korea's
exports data and the U.S. jobs report due later in the week.
Attention will also be on a speech from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on the economic outlook and monetary policy
on Tuesday. A few other Fed policymakers are also due to speak
on the same day.
On the stock market, tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
rose 0.6 percent, extending its rally into a fifth
consecutive session. Automaker Hyundai Motor gained
1.0 percent, pulling ahead after a three-day losing streak.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.01 point to 110.23.
0247 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,171.1 1,169.2
Yen/won 10.2921/42 10.3261
*KTB futures 110.23 110.22
KOSPI 1,985.92 1,983.81
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)