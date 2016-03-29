* KOSPI rise while thin trading remains
* Won up slightly as dollar declines on weak U.S. data
SEOUL, March 29 South Korean shares edged higher
early on Tuesday on bargain-hunting but the upside appeared to
be capped by caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve chair's
impending speech and upcoming economic indicators.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,985.87 points as of 0222 GMT, rebounding after
four consecutive sessions of declines, although losses during
the period were modest at a combined 0.7 percent.
"There's a strong doubt that the market will expand gains
further in the absence of a momentum strong enough to ride over
the caution on the (U.S.) monetary policy direction," said Lee
Jae-man, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
Investors have held back while awaiting Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's speech later in the day, which they hope
will clarify the timing of the U.S. central bank's future policy
adjustments.
Foreign investors were net buyers, taking about 45.1 billion
won ($38.82 million) worth of shares on Seoul's main board,
turning from net sellers for the past two days.
Display maker LG Display Co Ltd broke three
consecutive sessions of decline to post a 1.6 percent increase
to 25,350 won on hopes for resilient profits.
Heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co was almost
flat at 1,295,000 won, up 0.1 percent on the day, whereas
Hyundai Motor was up 0.7 percent at 155,000 won.
Gainers outnumbered losers 454 to 334.
The South Korean won rose slightly, up 0.3 percent at
1,162.5 per dollar, as the U.S. unit came under pressure against
the major currencies.
June three-year treasury bond futures gained 0.07
point to 110.35.
0222 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,162.5 1,166.2
Yen/won 10.2295/98 10.2634
*KTB futures 110.35 110.28
KOSPI 1,985.87 1,982.54
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)