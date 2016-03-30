* Stocks, won strengthen as rate hike fears diminish * Won 'likely to extend gains' - analyst SEOUL, March 30 The South Korean won notched a 2016 high on Wednesday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated she does not favour an imminent rate hike. The local currency was quoted at 1,155.4 against the dollar at 0205 GMT, up 0.7 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,163.8. Earlier, the won peaked at 1,152.4, its highest since late November. "The won is likely to continue extending its gains in the near-term and find its footing at around the 1,140.0 level," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures. He added that risk-off sentiment could still crop up given a shaky global oil price and a strengthening Japanese yen. South Korean shares also rose to their highest levels in 2016 as Yellen's speech perked up investors, with advancers outnumbering decliners 442 to 337. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,006.90 points as of 0205 GMT. Foreign investors were net buyers, adding 47.8 billion Korean won ($41.39 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Heavyweight stocks buttressed the broader market. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1.7 percent on expectations for a stronger-than-forecast first quarter. Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd gained 2.7 percent while carmaker Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.6 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 point to 110.40. 0205 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,155.4 1,163.8 Yen/won 10.2557/38 10.2421 *KTB futures 110.40 110.37 KOSPI 2,006.90 1,994.91 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)