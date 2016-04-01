* KOSPI expected to edge along on wary investors * Won eases after recording highest peak the prior day * S.Korean exports fell in March at slowest rate for four months SEOUL, April 1 South Korean shares slumped on Friday morning amid investors' continued profit-taking, despite data showing exports in March fell at their slowest rate in four months thanks to improved shipments of smartphones and steel. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 1,986.94 points as of 0201 GMT. "Shares seem to be taking a breather after climbing high enough earlier this week. Since the won and the KOSPI levels are both still high, foreigners are less likely to invest eagerly," said Kim Ye-eun, a stocks analyst at LIG Investment & Securities. Offshore investors were poised to be sellers, offloading 128.9 billion won ($112.22 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The benchmark index appeared set for a 0.1 percent rise for the week, after recovering from last week's decline. Gaining stocks slightly outnumbered losing ones 406 to 381, but heavyweight stocks were decliners with LG Electronics Inc down 2.0 percent, Hyundai Motor Co down 2.6 percent. The won eased after notching the highest level of the year on Thursday, and appeared set to show a 2.0 percent gain for the week. The exchange rate stood at 1,148.8 won to the dollar , down 0.5 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,143.5. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were flat at 110.36. 0201 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,148.8 1,143.5 Yen/won 10.2426/80 10.1605 *KTB futures 110.36 110.36 KOSPI 1,986.94 1,995.85 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)