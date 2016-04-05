* Won falls 1 pct vs dlr after a sharp gain the prior day * KOSPI expected to move in mid-1,900 range SEOUL, April 5 The South Korean won and shares fell on Tuesday as sliding oil prices made investors wary of riskier assets. The won dropped as low as 1,158.5 level against the dollar, down 1.0 percent from Monday's close of 1,146.1. It looked set to post the biggest daily percentage loss since early February. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was set to fall to a one-month low and was down 0.7 percent at 1,964.50 points as of 0144 GMT. "KOSPI seems to be settling down after a sharp rise last week. There will be more profit-taking from foreigners in the near-term and the shares will be adjusted around the mid-1,900 level," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities. Chi believed the index will be able to reclaim the critical 2,000 level if shaky oil prices calm down. Foreign investors were poised to be net sellers and sold 123.9 billion won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index. Decliners outnumbered advancers 450 to 342 on the main board with heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd down 2.2 percent and LG Chem Ltd down 2.1 percent. CJ CGV Co Ltd, South Korea's largest movie theater chain operator, rose as much as 4.1 percent after it said it is buying Turkey's MARS Entertainment Group A.S. with its partners. It later pared gains and was up 0.5 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 110.40. 0144 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,156.8 1,146.1 Yen/won 10.4217/72 10.3382 *KTB futures 110.40 110.39 KOSPI 1,964.50 1,978.97 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)