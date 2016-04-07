* Won flat as risk appetite offset by stock dividend
repatriation
* Stocks edge down as investors take profits on Samsung Elec
SEOUL, April 7 South Korean won held to a
tight range early on Thursday as broad risk appetite sparked by
a rise in oil prices was offset by stock dividend repatriation.
The local currency stood at 1,156.1 per dollar,
unchanged from Wednesday's close of 1,156.1.
"We're seeing especially one custodian bank dump the won in
efforts to repatriate dividend payouts from South Korean
shares," said one foreign bank dealer in Seoul.
The stock market was dragged down by investors taking
profits from heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
after the tech giant's first-quarter operating profit guidance
beat expectations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
off 0.3 percent at 1,965.20 points as of 0240 GMT.
Samsung Elec's shares, down 1.9 percent, currently make up
19.1 percent of the Kospi's worth.
Foreign investors were set to be net buyers on Thursday, and
purchased 42.4 billion Korean won ($36.68 million) worth of
KOSPI shares so far.
Screenmaker LG Display Co Ltd gained 3.7 percent
and Naver Corp was up 3.5 percent.
Advancing stocks nudged of decliners by 403 to 392.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.04
point to 110.29.
0240 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,156.1 1,156.1
Yen/won 10.5716/819 10.5167
*KTB futures 110.31 110.33
KOSPI 1,965.26 1,971.32
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Additional reporting by Kyoungho Lee;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)