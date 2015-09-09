SEOUL, Sept 9 Seoul shares rose 2 percent on Wednesday morning as risk sentiment improved following Wall Street and European rallies overnight and on hopes for additional stimulus from China after lukewarm import data.

Set to break a three-day losing streak, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained as much as 2 percent to 1,916.52 points. Winners outnumbered losers by 8 to 1.

Data showed on Tuesday that China's imports shrank far more than expected in August, while exports fell less than expected. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)