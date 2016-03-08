* Won set to break six-day rising streak * Stocks at one-week low SEOUL, March 8 South Korean won weakened early on Tuesday after gaining in the previous six sessions, while stocks slipped to a one-week low as foreign investors sold amid falls on markets in Japan and China. Investors were also cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on March 10, as any change to monetary policy could affect European demand for Korean exports. The won had weakened by 0.67 percent to 1,206.4 per dollar as of 0223 GMT compared to its previous close of 1,201.4. "Equities are being dragged down by a weaker Nikkei while market players are also wary against the outcome of the European Central Bank meeting later this week," said Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul, explaining thin trading overall. Stocks lost ground near midday, shadowing the Nikkei which was down nearly 2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell more than 2 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.05 percent at 1,937.16 points. Economic data earlier in the day had shown Japan's economy contracted less than expected in the fourth quarter of last year but private consumption remained weak, which added to concerns over the health of the global economy. Foreign investors net sold 62 billion Korean won ($51.42 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, and were set to snap a seven-day buying spree. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was down nearly 3 percent near midday while chipmaker SK Hynix Inc dropped 5 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 577 to 234. 0216 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,206.2 1,201.4 Yen/won 10.6886/50 10.5594 *KTB futures 110.19 110.16 KOSPI 1,937.30 1,957.87 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)