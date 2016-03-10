SEOUL, March 10 The South Korean won edged up early on Thursday, taking its cue from the continued rally in risk assets abroad and after the country's central bank left interest rates unchanged. The won was quoted at 1,212.4 against the dollar at 0131 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,216.2. Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea kept interest rated unchanged for a ninth straight month. It was in line with expectations from a majority of the analysts surveyed by Reuters, although several analysts expected a cut. Traders were now waiting for Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news conference due to begin at 0220 GMT. South Korean shares edged up, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rising 0.4 percent to 1,961.32 points as of 0131 GMT. Gainers outnumbered decliners 444 to 332. 0131 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,212.4 1,216.2 Yen/won 10.6783/55 10.6488 *KTB futures 110.11 110.21 KOSPI 1,961.32 1,952.95 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes)