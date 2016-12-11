SEOUL Dec 11 South Korea's financial regulator said on Sunday it will punish anyone who attempts to disrupt markets by spreading rumours or engaging in malicious trade amid current market uncertainty.

The Financial Services Commission chairman Yim Jong-yong made the warning after a meeting in Seoul to discuss the condition of financial markets following parliament's vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye on Friday.

Policymakers have said so far they have seen little market volatility as a result of the vote. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)