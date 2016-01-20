Nikkei edges up as dollar, Wall Street climb
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, ending higher and pulling away from its recent five-month lows.
Jan 20 South Korean shares slid more than 2 percent in afternoon trade on Wednesday as commodity-linked firms weighed on the index, and persistent decline in oil prices dampened market sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was last quoted at 1,851.69 points by 0316 GMT, down 2 percent on the day. It marked the lowest intra-day level since August 26, 2015. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
By Rushil Dutta April 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as investors moved past issues about North Korea and looked for triggers from local markets. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.9 percent in their biggest intraday percentage gain since March-end and were headed for their first gain in three sessions on the back of gains in financial and telecom stocks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri gained 3.8 percent