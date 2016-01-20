SE Asia Stocks-Most gain as investors look for local triggers

By Rushil Dutta April 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as investors moved past issues about North Korea and looked for triggers from local markets. Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.9 percent in their biggest intraday percentage gain since March-end and were headed for their first gain in three sessions on the back of gains in financial and telecom stocks. Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri gained 3.8 percent