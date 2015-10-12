(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 12 The South Korean won rallied against the dollar on Monday after a long weekend, playing catch-up with other emerging currencies on growing expectations the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates this year.

The won closed local trade up 1.4 percent to 1,143.5 per dollar, the strongest intraday level since July 15. The currency rose for a fifth consecutive session, marking the longest winning spree since Nov. 27.

Markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Seoul shares ended up 0.1 percent to 2,021.63 points, rising for a fifth straight day, helped by persistent foreign buying.

Foreigners were net buyers for a fourth session, purchasing a net 122.8 billion won($107.44 million) of shares in the main bourse on the day, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)