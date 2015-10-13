(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Oct 13 The South Korean won and shares lost ground on Tuesday after China announced trade numbers that indicated continued weakness in demand at home and abroad.

China's combined exports and imports fell 8.1 percent in the first nine months from a year earlier. China is South Korea's biggest trading partner.

The won closed local trade down 0.5 percent to 1,149.7 on the dollar, ending a five-day winning streak during which it gained 3.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent to 2,019.05 points after a five-day rally, with foreign buying limiting the loss.

Foreigners were net buyers for a fifth consecutive session, purchasing a net 82.8 billion won ($72.08 million) of shares in the main board on the day, preliminary data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)