SEOUL Oct 14 Seoul shares closed lower on
Wednesday, with losses led by chemical and refinery counters, as
foreigners turned net sellers for the first time in six days.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.5 percent to 2,009.55 points.
Foreign investors snapped a five-day buying streak,
offloading a net 100 billion won ($87.18 million) of shares in
the main bourse, preliminary data showed.
On the currency market, the South Korean won edged
higher in local trade, closing up 0.3 percent at 1,146.8 per
dollar after choppy trading.
Meanwhile, a South Korean foreign exchange official said
that the won has fallen less against the dollar in recent months
than other major currencies have.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)