SEOUL Oct 14 Seoul shares closed lower on Wednesday, with losses led by chemical and refinery counters, as foreigners turned net sellers for the first time in six days.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.5 percent to 2,009.55 points.

Foreign investors snapped a five-day buying streak, offloading a net 100 billion won ($87.18 million) of shares in the main bourse, preliminary data showed.

On the currency market, the South Korean won edged higher in local trade, closing up 0.3 percent at 1,146.8 per dollar after choppy trading.

Meanwhile, a South Korean foreign exchange official said that the won has fallen less against the dollar in recent months than other major currencies have. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)