SEOUL Oct 15 The South Korean won and shares sharply rose on Thursday after the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady and as soft U.S. economic data strengthened doubts over whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates this year.

The won closed local trade up 1.5 percent at 1,130.2 per dollar - the sharpest daily percentage gain since Dec. 1, 2011. It touched as high as 1,129.9 per dollar late in the session - the strongest since July 13.

In the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.2 percent to 2,033.27 points. In afternoon trading, it touched as high as 2,035.80 points, the highest intraday level since Aug. 6. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)