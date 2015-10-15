(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Oct 15 The South Korean won and shares
sharply rose on Thursday after the Bank of Korea held interest
rates steady and as soft U.S. economic data strengthened doubts
over whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates this year.
The won closed local trade up 1.5 percent
at 1,130.2 per dollar - the sharpest daily percentage gain since
Dec. 1, 2011. It touched as high as 1,129.9 per dollar late in
the session - the strongest since July 13.
In the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) ended up 1.2 percent to 2,033.27 points. In
afternoon trading, it touched as high as 2,035.80 points, the
highest intraday level since Aug. 6.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)